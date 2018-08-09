Pearl Jam kick off tour with 33 song setlist in Seattle

Pearl Jam’s ‘The Home Shows” got underway Wednesday night with a sold out show in Seattle to benefit homelessness in the region performing a massive 33 song setlist including favorites, rarities and cover songs. Thanks for sending the fan pics and video!

Long Road

Release

Low Light

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Corouroy

Go

Do The Evolution

Throw Your Hatred Down

Mind Your Manners

Lightning Bolt

Given To Fly

All Those Yesterdays

Even Flow

Help! (Part 1)

Help Help

Black

Setting Forth

I Am A Patriot

Porch

We’re Going To Be Friends

Nothing As It Seems

Let Me Sleep

Breath

Again Today

State of Love and Trust

Reviewmirror

Wasted Reprise

Betterman

Comfortably Numb

Alive

I Got A Feeling

Rocking In The Free World

Yellow Ledbetter