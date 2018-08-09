Pearl Jam kick off tour with 33 song setlist in Seattle

Pearl Jam’s ‘The Home Shows” got underway Wednesday night with a sold out show in Seattle to benefit homelessness in the region performing a massive 33 song setlist including favorites, rarities and cover songs. Thanks for sending the fan pics and video!
Long Road
Release
Low Light
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Corouroy
Go
Do The Evolution
Throw Your Hatred Down
Mind Your Manners
Lightning Bolt
Given To Fly
All Those Yesterdays
Even Flow
Help! (Part 1)
Help Help
Black
Setting Forth
I Am A Patriot
Porch
We’re Going To Be Friends
Nothing As It Seems
Let Me Sleep
Breath
Again Today
State of Love and Trust
Reviewmirror
Wasted Reprise
Betterman
Comfortably Numb
Alive
I Got A Feeling
Rocking In The Free World
Yellow Ledbetter