You and your furry friends are invited to our 2nd Annual Pawpalooza at Garley Park in Aberdeen June 17th. It’s a FREE event featuring fun, prizes, live music and our very own Rick Moyer broadcasting live! Make plans now to come to Pawpalooza! It’s brought to you by the Dennis Company in Aberdeen, Spakling Ice, the City of Aberdeen and KIX 95.3-KDUX!