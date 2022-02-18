      Weather Alert

Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back” Tour – to play Seattle May 3rd

Feb 18, 2022 @ 6:50am

GOT BACK. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” – Paul

American Express Card Members pre-sale: Tuesday, February 22nd at 10am local time.

PaulMcCartney.com pre-sale: Tuesday, February 22nd at 12pm local time

Sir Paul will play the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 3rd.

Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on public sale beginning Friday, February 25th at 10 am PST

More info: paulmccartneygotback.com

Paul McCartney Announces "Got Back" Tour - to play Seattle May 3rd
