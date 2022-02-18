Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back” Tour – to play Seattle May 3rd

GOT BACK. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022
“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” – Paul
American Express Card Members pre-sale: Tuesday, February 22nd at 10am local time.
PaulMcCartney.com pre-sale: Tuesday, February 22nd at 12pm local time
Sir Paul will play the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 3rd.
Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on public sale beginning Friday, February 25th at 10 am PST
More info: paulmccartneygotback.com