Our very own Miss Grays Harbor Kuinn Karaffa stops by the KDUX Morning Show to chat with P.A.

RELATED CONTENT

KISS announce End Of The Road Tour on America’s Got Talent

Krist Novoselic’ chats with P.A. on KDUX about Giants In The Trees

Bob Seger Announces Travelin’ Man – Farewell Tour

Giants In The Trees – Saturday at GH Bishop Center

Encore airing of Clint & The Eastwoods tonight on KDUX

Giants In The Trees to play Bishop Center on Sept. 22nd