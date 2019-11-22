Ozzy releases “Straight To Hell” from new album
Ozzy Osbourne has released the second single from his upcoming album, Ordinary Man. Titled “Straight To Hell,” the track was teased earlier this week and follows up the first cut previewed from the LP, “Under The Graveyard.”
“Straight To Hell” features a guest appearance from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. His bandmate, Guns bassist Duff McKagan, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith both play on the entire album, along with producer/guitarist Andrew Watt.
Ordinary Man is due out in early 2020 and will be Ozzy’s first full-length solo album in a decade, following 2010’s Scream. His “No More Tours 2” trek will resume next year as well, after he postponed all the 2019 dates as he battled illness and recovered from surgery.
Ozzy made his first live appearance since last year on Thursday night (November 21st), when he made a surprise stop at the Forum in Los Angeles to join Post Malone and Travis Scott for “Take What You Want.” Ozzy also sings on the studio version of the track, from Post Malone’s new Hollywood’s Bleeding LP. The trio will perform the song this Sunday night (November 24th) at the American Music Awards.