Ozzy releases brand new song “Under The Graveyard”
Ozzy Osbourne has released his first new song in nine years, titled “Under The Graveyard.” The track is the first single from his upcoming album, Ordinary Man, which is due out in early 2020. Ozzy said about the project, “This album was a gift from my higher power — it is proof to me that you should never give up.”
The Black Sabbath singer collaborated on the album with producer Andrew Watt, who recently oversaw the sessions for a new Post Malone song called “Take What You Want,” on which Ozzy contributed guest vocals. That led to Ozzy and Watt working together on Ozzy’s 12th solo LP and first since 2010’s Scream.
In addition to Watt on guitars, the LP features Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses on bass and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums.