Ozzy Osbourne “Under The Graveyard” (video)
Ozzy recorded his first new solo album in 10 years, Ordinary Man, which will arrive in early 2020. A “cinematic” video for the first single, “Under The Graveyard,” is scheduled to premiered today!
Ozzy shared a teaser for the upcoming official music video of “Under The Graveyard,” the first single from Ozzy’s new album Ordinary Man.
“Under The Graveyard” is the first new solo track from Ozzy in a decade and quickly became his first Number One solo hit at rock radio in the same span, heading to the top of the rock radio survey last week. It has remained there even as a second song, “Straight To Hell,” has already cracked the Top 25 on the same chart.
Ozzy made Ordinary Man, his first solo album since 2010’s Scream, with producer, co-songwriter and guitarist Andrew Watt, also enlisting Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to play on the record.
Ordinary Man will be out in early 2020 and Ozzy plans to return to the road then and resume his “No More Tours 2” trek. The Black Sabbath singer postponed all his 2019 tour dates as he recovered from surgery to repair an old injury, while dealing with a recent bout of pneumonia.