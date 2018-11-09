Ozzy Osbourne tix for Tacoma and Portland on-sale 10am Friday

The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne has announced two dates in the Northwest for his “No More Tours 2” tour. The general public on-sale for Tacoma and Portland is Friday 11/9 at 10am.

Saturday, July 13 – 2019

Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

Tuesday, July 16 – 2019

Moda Center – Portland, OR

Live Nation press release:

Seattle, WA (November 5, 2018) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has announced additional North American tour dates for 2019. For these shows, OSBOURNE will be backed by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (Guitar), Blasko (Bass), Tommy Clufetos (Drums), and Adam Wakeman (Keyboards), with Megadethsupporting for the entire North American run.

Tickets for the 2019 North American “NO MORE TOURS 2” shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 9 at LiveNation.com and through the Live Nation app. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 6 at 10:00AM (local time) until Thursday, November 8 at 10:00 PM(local time) through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

The “NO MORE TOURS 2” tour launched in May 2018 in Santiago, Chile for solo shows in three countries followed by a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances. A North American tour followed, kicking off August 30 in Allentown, PA, with the final four shows of that leg of the tour postponed for OZZY to recover from an infection. Those four shows–Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles,and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas–will now conclude the 2019 dates. Tickets for these rescheduled dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com. The trek will also include a newly announced June 11 stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prior to his 2019dates, OZZY will headline a special New Year’s Eve OZZFEST spectacular at the Forum in Los Angeles.

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, OSBOURNE will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath, which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take OZZY around the world with dates into2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, OZZY has sold more than 100 million records.