Ozzy Osbourne in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Tonight on KDUX we’re gonna feature Ozzy Osbourne’s “Looking Back” one-hour special to fight off your quarrantine boredom! We’re celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Ozzy’s first two solo albums with this full one-hour show chock full of great Ozzy tracks and interviews. It’s Ozzy in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm on the Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX.