      Weather Alert

Ozzy Osbourne in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm

Apr 28, 2020 @ 7:18am
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Tonight on KDUX we’re gonna feature Ozzy Osbourne’s “Looking Back” one-hour special to fight off your quarrantine boredom! We’re celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Ozzy’s first two solo albums with this full one-hour show chock full of great Ozzy tracks and interviews.  It’s Ozzy in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm on the Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX.

Trending Posts
Daylight Saving Time is Sunday March 8th
Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
Metal Church To Release "From The Vault" April 10th
Happy 58th Birthday to Jon Bon Jovi today!
Interviews