Ozzy Osbourne has made the announcement that he’s sadly retiring from touring due to his ongoing health issues. Ozzy hoped to be able to hit the road with Judas Priest in the U.K. in March but his body is just to weak to tour. Read the official statement below. Ozzy meanwhile is nominated for four Grammy awards in the 65th Annual Grammy’s for his latest critically acclaimed studio album, “Patient Number 9”.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023