LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Unfortunately, Ozzy Osbourne has to postponed the rest of the 2019 No More Tours 2 dates due to an injury he sustained during a fall while recovering from pneumonia.

His press release is below: