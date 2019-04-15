Online Petition Started To Rename Black Hole after Chris Cornell

An online petition has launched to re-name the recently photographed black hole after the late Chris Cornell. The very first image of the cosmic phenomenon was revealed last week – and some music fans want it named in tribute to Cornell and Soundgarden’s 1994 track, “Black Hole Sun.”

The petition was started by Giuliana Jarrin, who says: ““He was one of the most beloved figures not just in rock, but all of music, by people from all over the world. His music, his voice and his personality inspired, influenced, changed and even saved the lives of thousands of people.”

The petition may be pointless, because the black hole has already been named – Powehi – a Hawaiian name referring to the embellished dark source of unending creation.

Chris Cornell , who died in 2017, wrote “Black Hole Sun,” which topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks and spent a total of seven weeks at #1.