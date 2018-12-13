Northwest Colleges to benefit from Metallica’s foundation

Metallica‘s foundation All Within My Hands Foundation has partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges to launch a major workforce education initiative that will provide financial assistance to enhance career and technical education programs. Ten colleges across the country will receive $100,000 to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the American workforce. The students will then become the first Metallica Scholars.

Lars Ulrich said in a statement, “All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

Dr. Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH said in a statement, “The All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica are proud to announce this major new initiative. While the foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education. The goal of our Metallica Scholars Initiative is to improve career opportunities for community college students in the trades.”

Frank continued, “Equally, we hope to raise the awareness of the tremendous importance, value and impact of the education provided by our nation’s community college system. The foundation and the band are thrilled by the quality of proposals we received from these colleges, and are excited to do our part to help educate students so that they have the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying jobs in their communities.”

For more info more about Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, log on to: http://bit.ly/2zS8hPu

The 10 community college locations to receive the financial support include:

Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina

Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois

Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland

Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas

North Idaho College, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington

Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas