Nirvana “MTV Unplugged In New York” 25th Anniversary release
Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged In New York is set to be reissued on vinyl, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.
Named one of the 10 best live albums of all time by Rolling Stone, it will include five rehearsal performances that were previously only available on DVD. And the front and back cover will be wrapped in an anniversary silver foil.
In addition to the black vinyl edition, an exclusive, limited-edition, colored vinyl will be available only at Nirvana.com.
In an interview with The Pulse of Radio, the band’s Dave Grohl said, “There’s a lot of unreleased stuff that no one’s ever heard. There’s a lot of unreleased stuff that I’ve never heard. I mean, I was the fifth drummer. I didn’t join until 1990 but spent a lot of time demoing and recording basement practices, and things like that.”
Other recordings have been unearthed through the years. In 2015, some unheard recordings on the soundtrack of the documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck, along with never-before-heard material from Cobain’s personal archives, was released to the public.
Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York comes out November 1.
Pre-order here: https://nirvana.lnk.to/Unplugged25