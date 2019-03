Nirvana’s famed Live at the Paramount concert is being released on vinyl. The concert took place about a month after the release of the album, Nevermind .

The double LP will include bonus features such as a 12X24″ poster insert and a replica of an original backstage pass which will be presented as a download card.

In 2011, a DVD and Blu-ray of the concert was released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Nevermind.

The original show took place in Seattle on Halloween, 1991 and the vinyl release is set for April 12.