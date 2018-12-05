NHL Approves 32nd Team, Will Be In Seattle

The NHL is adding a 32nd team, with the Board of Governors yesterday (December 4th) unanimously approving a new franchise in Seattle, with play to begin in 2021. The team, which doesn’t have a name yet, was approved less than three years after another NHL franchise was given the go-ahead in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights. The NHL will realign its two divisions in the West, with the new Seattle team to play in the Pacific Division, and the Arizona Coyotes moving to the Central Division.

The NHL Board of Governors detail the expansion.