National Kick Butts Day!

Today is National Kick Butts Day, as in cigarette butts.  And if you’re looking to quit smoking . . . or know someone who is . . . a new survey looked at the top reasons people give it up.  Believe it or not, health is NOT #1.

The survey talked to about 850 smokers, and 1,200 ex-smokers.  Here are the top five reasons people quit . . .

1.  Money.  A pack a day can cost anywhere from $150 to $300 a month.  43% said it was one of the main reasons they quit.

2.  Health reasons, 30%.

3.  Pressure from family or friends, 23%.

4.  Becoming a parent or grandparent, 20%.

5.  Losing a friend or family member to smoking, 16%.

The survey also found two-thirds of smokers have tried to quit . . . four times, on average.  And the top three reasons they went back to smoking were stress, being around other smokers, and a lack of support.

