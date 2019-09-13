My Interview With Eddie Money on KDUX

Sadly, KDUX has learned that one of our favorite rockers Eddie Money has passed away at age 70. Most recently he revealed on his Real Money AXS TV show that he was being treated for stage 4 esophageal cancer. A statement from his family was posted this morning:
“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving father and husband. We cannot imagine our world without him”. The release goes on to say, “We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music”.
In my almost 30 year radio career, Eddie was certainly one of my favorite interviews. I had the opportunity to talk with him 4 or 5 times over the years. He was always a gracious and fun interview. Here are some excerts from my last interview with Eddie in 2018 on KDUX:
Eddie Money tells us why he did the Real Money TV show:
On how he had to fight for Ronnie Spector to sing with him on “Take Me Home Tonight”:
On his 31 year marriage:
On Turning 70:
Rest In Peace Moneyman… your music will live on.
-Pat Anderson
P.A. & The KDUX Morning Show