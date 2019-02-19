Motley Crue release first full trailer for “The Dirt” biopic

Motley Crue‘s highly anticipated biopic, titled The Dirt, just released an official Teaser and revealed its release date. The upcoming Netflix flick stars rapper Machine Gun Kelly as the band’s drummer Tommy Lee, and he will also join in to record a track for the film.

Other stars in the upcoming film include Iwan Rheon from Game of Thrones, Daniel Webber from The Punisher, and Douglas Booth. Motley Crue shared the sneak peek at the film with the message, “Based on a Crue story #TheDirt.”

The full trailer is supposed to be released today, and the film will be available on Netflix on March 22. The track that Machine Gun Kelly recorded with the band will be released February 21st.

The band’s 2001 memoir, which shares the title The Dirt, was the inspiration for the film. Machine Gun Kelly opened up in an interview with Billboard last month about his role in the film and also about reading the memoir. In the interview, he stated that The Dirt was his “Bible”, although he may have had the “wrong idols” growing up.

He also revealed, “When you’re 13, you don’t really understand problems too much, so you’re just looking at all things that glitter. It wasn’t until we were on set and doing these scenes that we were like, ‘Whoa, this is dark. What are people going to think about this?'” The rapper continued, “But there’s something about the truth in that book – the fact that you do fall in love with these people [who] then do this giant nose dive into this dark place.”

Machine Gun Kelly gave even more insight, and explained his belief that the upcoming film has a deeper meaning than it may appear, saying that it is “just a more intensified version of what all of our lives really are: making mistakes and growing from them. No one gets it right.”