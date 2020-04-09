Motley Crue in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown Thursday night at 9pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Join us in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown on Thursday at 9pm for Motley Crue! We’ll feature an hour long live set from Motley Crue on the 1999 Maximum Rock Tour with words and interviews with the band! Listen to KDUX starting at 9pm.