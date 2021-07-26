Mick Jagger Turns 78 Years Old Today!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MICK JAGGER!
Happy Birthday to the Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, who turns 78 today (July 26th)!!! Jagger will always be best known as being’s rock’s preeminent frontman and along with Keith Richards, has written some of the most enduring and important songs of the rock era, including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Under My Thumb,” “Gimme Shelter,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Get Off My Cloud,” “Brown Sugar,” “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “As Tears Go By,” “Street Fighting Man,” “She’s A Rainbow,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Angie,” “Paint It, Black,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Waiting On A Friend,” “Miss You,” “Emotional Rescue,” “Fool To Cry,” “Wild Horses” “Sympathy For The Devil,” “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll,” “Start Me Up,” and literally hundreds of others.
The Stones have just rolled out an updated itinerary, kicking off their 13-stop tour on September 26th at St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrapping things up on November 20th at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. Ron Wood recently revealed that he and Mick Jagger had been sprucing up some tracks for a 40th anniversary edition of the band’s classic album, Tattoo You.
Out now is the Rolling Stones’ new multimedia set, The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach.
The double-DVD, two-CD collection was captured in Brazil on February 8th, 2006 at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in front of a reported 1.5 million people — both on land and at sea.
Back in April, Jagger and Dave Grohl have joined forces for the new track, titled, “Eazy Sleazy,” which spotlights life during the pandemic. The song, which was co-written by the two, features Jagger on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Grohl supplying drums, lead guitar, backing vocals and bass. “Easy Sleazy” was produced by Jagger’s longtime collaborator and Rolling Stones live keyboardist, Matt Clifford.
In the spring of 2020, the Stones released the single, “Living In A Ghost Town,” which seemed to foreshadow the coronavirus pandemic. The tune soared to the Number One spot on the iTunes Song Chart