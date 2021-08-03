Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” Hits 1 Billion Youtube Views
The accolades for Metallica continue to roll in, with the band’s video for 1991’s “Nothing Else Matters” surpassing one billion views on YouTube.
Blabbermouth posted: “The ‘Nothing Else Matters’ video, which was uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, was directed by Adam Dubin and edited by Sean Fullan and is made up of clips from the 1992 Metallica documentary, A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica. The clip is perhaps best remembered for a scene where Lars Ulrich throws darts at a poster of Winger frontman Kip Winger.”