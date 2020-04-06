#MetallicaMondays tonight ‘Live In Paris’ at 10pm
As part of the KDUX Lockdown Rockdown, we’re bringing you #MetallicaMondays ever monday at 1opm on KDUX. You’ll hear a new Metallica concert especially for you on KDUX! Tune to the KDUX Lockdown Rockdown for #MetallicaMondays on 104.7 KDUX 10pm Monday! Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series: #MetallicaMondays!
Metallica: Live In Paris – Sept. 8, 2017,” and subscribe to our YouTube channel for alerts as streaming begins on #MetallicaMondays!
