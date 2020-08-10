#MetallicaMondays Live In Texas, Aug. 2000
Tonight at 10pm on KDUX #MetallicaMondays celebrates James Hetfield’s 57th birthday with… a gig filmed on his 37th birthday!
Metallica continues to host fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Fans have already raised an incredible $93,000 through the #MetallicaMondays campaigns! These contributions have helped the foundation donate a second round of grants for COVID-19 relief efforts. Let’s see if we can get that number up to $100k!
SETLIST
Creeping Death
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Seek & Destroy
Fade to Black
Sad But True
Fuel
No Leaf Clover
King Nothing
Mastertarium
Battery
ENCORE
Nothing Else Matters
I Disappear
One
ENCORE 2
Turn the Page
Enter Sandman
ENCORE 3
Last Caress
So What
Die, Die My Darling