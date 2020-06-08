#MetallicaMondays Live In Salt Lake City 1997
#MetallicaMondays Week 11
Live in Salt Lake City, UT – January 2, 1997
Tune in to #MetallicaMondays tonight on KDUX at 10pm to catch Live in Salt Lake City – January 2, 1997. Not only will this set transport you 23 years in the past to the Poor Touring Me tour, but it will also include a few songs off Load that have rarely been performed since! Also tune in for free on Metallica’s YouTube channel!
https://youtu.be/XPzE9cRIVpQ
SETLIST
So What
Creeping Death
Sad But True
Ain’t My Bitch
Whiplash
King Nothing
One
Wasting My Hate
Bass/Guitar Doodle
Nothing Else Matters
Until It Sleeps
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Wherever I May Roam
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy
ENCORE
Last Caress
Master of Puppets
Enter Sandman
ENCORE 2
Am I Evil?
Motorbreath
During this stream and continuing throughout the week, Metallica will be hosting simultaneous fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Fans have already raised an incredible $70,000 through these #MetallicaMondays campaigns! The money raised during these shows helps All Within My Hands continue to support organizations that have become invaluable resources for communities suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more, visit https://www.allwithinmyhands.org