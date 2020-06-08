      Weather Alert

#MetallicaMondays Live In Salt Lake City 1997

Jun 8, 2020 @ 11:30am

#MetallicaMondays Week 11

Live in Salt Lake City, UT – January 2, 1997

Tune in to #MetallicaMondays tonight on KDUX at 10pm to catch Live in Salt Lake City – January 2, 1997. Not only will this set transport you 23 years in the past to the Poor Touring Me tour, but it will also include a few songs off Load that have rarely been performed since! Also tune in for free on Metallica’s YouTube channel!

https://youtu.be/XPzE9cRIVpQ


SETLIST

So What
Creeping Death
Sad But True
Ain’t My Bitch
Whiplash
King Nothing
One
Wasting My Hate
Bass/Guitar Doodle
Nothing Else Matters
Until It Sleeps
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Wherever I May Roam
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy

ENCORE
Last Caress
Master of Puppets
Enter Sandman

ENCORE 2
Am I Evil?
Motorbreath

 

During this stream and continuing throughout the week, Metallica will be hosting simultaneous fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Fans have already raised an incredible $70,000 through these #MetallicaMondays campaigns! The money raised during these shows helps All Within My Hands continue to support organizations that have become invaluable resources for communities suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, visit https://www.allwithinmyhands.org

Trending Posts
Classic AC/DC in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight @9
Ozzy Osbourne in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
Pearl Jam live from 1994 in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight at 9pm
#MetallicaMonday on KDUX will be "Live In Copenhagen" 2009
#MetallicaMondays will "Live at Outside" Lands in San Francisco!