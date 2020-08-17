#MetallicaMondays – Live In Munich, 2004
Tonight on KDUX! #MetallicaMondays falls Madly In Anger With The World! Catch this set (and the 21st installment of #MetallicaMondays) filmed at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on June 13, 2004.
During this stream, Metallica will be hosting fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Fans have already raised an incredible $96,000 through the #MetallicaMondays campaigns! These contributions have helped the foundation donate a second round of grants for COVID-19 relief efforts. Let’s see if we can get that number up to $100K!
#MetallicaMondays tonight at 10pm in the #KDUX #LockdownRockdown