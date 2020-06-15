#MetallicaMondays Live in Manchester England 2019
Tonight on KDUX at 10pm! #MetallicaMondays Week 12
Live in Manchester, England: June 18, 2019
Bring an umbrella for the latest #MetallicaMondays… as the band takes you to Manchester. The crowd at Etihad Stadium last summer was in for an awesome, albeit soaking wet show. Catch this WorldWired gig where loud music and raw energy cut through the pouring rain.
Thanks to the awareness that you continue to bring to #MetallicaMondays every week! Over the past 12 weeks, fans who have been able to give… have given generously, and raised over $75,000 for organizations like Feeding America & Crew Nation.
SETLIST
Hardwired
The Memory Remains
Disposable Heroes
The God That Failed
The Unforgiven
Here Comes Revenge
Moth Into Flame
Sad But True
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
St. Anger
One
Master of Puppets
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Creeping Death
Seek & Destroy
ENCORE
Lords of Summer
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman