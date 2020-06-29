#MetallicaMondays Live From Madrid, Spain 2008
On KDUX Monday night in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown it’s #MetallicaMondays travels to Madrid with a concert from May 31, 2008 during the European Summer Vacation just before Death Magnetic was released. Of course, they played the hits, but you’ll also hear a couple deep cuts including “Bleeding Me” and “Devil’s Dance,” the second of which hasn’t been played live for 12 years!
Metallica thanks you for listening and taking part! Over the past 14 weeks, fans who have been able to give… have given generously, and raised nearly $80,000. All fundraising will benefit All Within My Hands and donations will help address food insecurities and medical supply shortages during the current COVID-19 crisis as AWMH works with their partners at Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation and the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
SETLIST
Creeping Death
Fuel
Ride the Lightning
Harvester of Sorrow
Bleeding Me
Wherever I May Roam
Devil’s Dance
…And Justice for All
Fade to Black
Master of Puppets
Whiplash
Nothing Else Matters
Sad But True
One / Enter Sandman
ENCORE
Last Caress
So What
Seek & Destroy