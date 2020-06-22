      Weather Alert

#MetallicaMondays – Live From Australia In 2013

Jun 22, 2020 @ 9:50am

Join us for #MetallicaMondays on KDUX tonight at 1opm!

Lucky number 13 goes Down Under to Melbourne! Catch the set that includes deep cuts like “Leper Messiah” and “Damage, Inc.” plus the last time “My Friend of Misery” was performed live… so far!

Thanks to the awareness that you continue to bring to #MetallicaMondays every week! Over the past 13 weeks, fans who have been able to give… have given generously, and raised over $75,000 for organizations like Feeding America & Crew Nation.

SETLIST

Hit the Lights
Master of Puppets
The Four Horsemen
Harvester of Sorrow
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Leper Messiah
My Friend of Misery
Sad But True
Fade to Black
All Nightmare Long
One
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Blackened
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman

ENCORE
Creeping Death
Damage, Inc.
Seek & Destroy

 

