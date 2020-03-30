      Weather Alert

#MetallicaMondays are now every Monday on KDUX!

Mar 30, 2020 @ 8:34am

As part of the KDUX Lockdown Rockdown, we’re bringing you #MetallicaMondays ever monday at 1opm on KDUX. You’ll hear a new Metallica concert especially for you on KDUX! Tune to the KDUX Lockdown Rockdown for #MetallicaMondays on 104.7 KDUX 10pm Monday! Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series: #MetallicaMondays!

Metallica: Live at Slane Castle – June 8, 2019,” and subscribe to our YouTube channel for alerts as streaming begins on #MetallicaMondays!

 

YouTube:  https://youtu.be/85oEUVqgefU
Facebook Live: http://www.facebook.com/metallica
Subscribe for more videos: https://tallica.lnk.to/subscribe
Listen to Metallica: https://tallica.lnk.to/listen

