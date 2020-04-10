#MetallicaMonday on KDUX will be “Live In Copenhagen” 2009
As part of the KDUX Lockdown Rockdown, we’re bringing you #MetallicaMondays ever monday at 1opm on KDUX. You’ll hear a new Metallica concert especially for you on KDUX! Tune to the KDUX Lockdown Rockdown for #MetallicaMondays on 104.7 KDUX 10pm Monday! Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series: #MetallicaMondays!
#MetallicaMondays Week 3 on 104.7 KDUX “the Rock of the Coast”
Live In Copenhagen, Denmark – July 22, 2009
SETLIST
That Was Just Your Life
The End of the Line
Creeping Death
Holier Than Thou
One
Broken, Beat & Scarred
The Four Horsemen
Sad But True
The Unforgiven
The Judas Kiss
The Day That Never Comes
Master of Puppets
Damage, Inc.
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman
ENCORE
Stone Cold Crazy
Trapped Under Ice
Seek & Destroy