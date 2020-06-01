#MetallicaMonday Live In Peru 2014
In the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight on #MetallicaMonday at 10pm
The latest #MetallicaMondays takes you back to 2014’s Metallica By Request Tour show in Lima, Peru & celebrates 10 remarkable weeks of #MetallicaMondays live music and fan generosity!
Thanks to the awareness that you continue to bring to #MetallicaMondays every week! Over the past 9 weeks, fans who have been able to give… have given generously, and raised over $66,000 for organizations like Feeding America & Crew Nation.
https://youtu.be/9t9sa0TMebQ
SETLIST
Battery
Master of Puppets
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Disposable Heroes
The Unforgiven
Lords of Summer
…And Justice for All
The Four Horsemen
Whiplash
Orion
One
Ride the Lightning
Fight Fire With Fire
Fade to Black
Enter Sandman
ENCORE
Creeping Death
Hit the Lights
Seek & Destroy