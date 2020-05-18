#MetallicaMonday Live In Nickelsdorf, Austria – The Black Album
Metallica: Live in Austria – June 10, 2012 sees the Metallica play “The Black Album” from back to front in celebration of the album’s 20th anniversary, including all the rarely performed deep cuts like “My Friend of Misery,” “Don’t Tread on Me,” and “The Struggle Within.”
Live in Nickelsdorf, Austria: June 10, 2012
Check out the show on Youtube:
https://youtu.be/yntTx5aE9Rc
SETLIST
Hit the Lights
Master of Puppets
The Four Horsemen
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Hell and Back
The Black Album Intro
The Struggle Within
My Friend of Misery
The God That Failed
Of Wolf and Man
Nothing Else Matters
Through the Never
Don’t Tread on Me
Wherever I May Roam
The Unforgiven
Holier Than Thou
Sad But True
Bass Solo
Enter Sandman
ENCORE
Fight Fire with Fire
One
Seek & Destroy