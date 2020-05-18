      Weather Alert

#MetallicaMonday Live In Nickelsdorf, Austria – The Black Album

May 18, 2020 @ 10:59am

In the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight on #MetallicaMonday at 10pm

Metallica: Live in Austria – June 10, 2012 sees the Metallica play “The Black Album” from back to front in celebration of the album’s 20th anniversary, including all the rarely performed deep cuts like “My Friend of Misery,” “Don’t Tread on Me,” and “The Struggle Within.”

Live in Nickelsdorf, Austria: June 10, 2012

Check out the show on Youtube:
https://youtu.be/yntTx5aE9Rc


SETLIST

Hit the Lights

Master of Puppets

The Four Horsemen

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Hell and Back

The Black Album Intro

The Struggle Within

My Friend of Misery

The God That Failed

Of Wolf and Man

Nothing Else Matters

Through the Never

Don’t Tread on Me

Wherever I May Roam

The Unforgiven

Holier Than Thou

Sad But True

Bass Solo

Enter Sandman

ENCORE

Fight Fire with Fire

One

Seek & Destroy

