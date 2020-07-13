#MetallicaMonday Live In Lisbon, Portugal 2007
This week’s #MetallicaMondays on 104.7 KDUX hits night one of 2007’s Sick of the Studio Tour. Join the band for their set at the Parque do Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal, including the first performance of “…And Justice For All” since 1989 as well as a rare performance of the full version of “Am I Evil?”.
Thanks to the awareness that you continue to bring to #MetallicaMondays every week! Over the past 15 weeks, fans who have been able to give… have given generously, and raised nearly $83,000. All fundraising will benefit All Within My Hands and donations will help address food insecurities and medical supply shortages during the current COVID-19 crisis as AWMH works with their partners at Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation and the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
SETLIST
Creeping Death
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Ride the Lightning
Disposable Heroes
The Unforgiven
…And Justice for All
The Memory Remains
The Four Horsemen
Orion
Fade to Black
Master of Puppets
Battery
ENCORE
Sad But True
Nothing Else Matters
One
Enter Sandman
ENCORE 2
Am I Evil?
Seek & Destroy