#MetallicaMonday Live at Vans in London, England 2016

May 11, 2020 @ 10:42am

A great show from Metallica tonight at 1opm in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown on #MetallicaMondays

#MetallicaMondays Week 7

Live at House of Vans (London, England): November 18, 2016


SETLIST

Breadfan
The Four Horsemen
Battery
Sad But True
Fade to Black
Atlas, Rise!
Harvester of Sorrow
Moth Into Flame
One
Master of Puppets
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Enter Sandman

ENCORE
Whiskey in the Jar
Hardwired
Seek & Destroy

https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/news-media/news/all-within-my-hands-donates-for-covid-19-relief.html

