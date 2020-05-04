      Weather Alert

#MetallicaMonday is Live In Muskegon, MI 1991

May 4, 2020 @ 10:23am

A great show from Metallica tonight at 1opm in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown on #MetallicaMondays

#MetallicaMondays Week 6

Live at Muskegon, Michigan: November 1, 1991

Metallica will also be hosting simultaneous fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Earlier this month, All Within My Hands announced its donation of four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative, and the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/news-media/news/all-within-my-hands-donates-for-covid-19-relief.html


SETLIST

Enter Sandman
Creeping Death
Harvester of Sorrow
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Sad But True
Bass Solo
Holier Than Thou
The Unforgiven
Justice Medley
Drum Solo
Guitar Solo
The Four Horsemen
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Fade to Black
Whiplash

ENCORE
Master of Puppets
Seek & Destroy

ENCORE 2
One
Last Caress
Am I Evil?
Battery

