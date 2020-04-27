#MetallicaMonday is “Live In Munich” 2015
A great show from Metallica tonight at 1opm in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown on #MetallicaMondays
Live In Munich: May 31, 2015
This amazing show opens with “Fuel” and is filled with deep cuts including “King Nothing,” “Cyanide,” “Disposable Heroes,” “Metal Militia,” “Lords of Summer,” “The Frayed Ends of Sanity,” and “The Unforgiven II” – the last of which has only been played for a crowd SIX TIMES!
Metallica will also be hosting simultaneous fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Earlier this month, All Within My Hands announced its donation of four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative, and the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.