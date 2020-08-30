Metallica S&M2 Premiere #MetallicaMonday On KDUX
Our final KDUX #MetallicaMondays presentation will be a special radio entire performance of their latest live release “S&M2” Metallica & the San Francisco Symphony. Monday Night at 10pm on 104.7 KDUX.
|Metallica
S&M2 Radio Special
Featuring
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo
Hosted by Andy Hall
Presented by Blackened Recordings, Q Prime & MX2 Media
|Metallica and San Francisco Symphony’s September 6 & 8, 2019 S&M2 concerts were historic on multiple levels: They served as the grand opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, reunited the band and Symphony for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winning S&M album, and featured the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs written and released since those original S&M shows. The sold-out shows were rapturously received by the 40,000 fans who traveled from nearly 70 countries.
On August 28, the concert comes to life with the release of Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2. S&M2 will be available in a staggering array of digital and physical formats. With this long-awaited Blackened Recordings release, S&M2 can be fully experienced by others beyond those who squeezed into the Chase Center over those two unforgettable evenings.
This two-hour radio special features exclusive interviews from James, Lars, Kirk and Robert giving a behind-the-scenes account about joining forces with the nearly 80-strong SF Symphony. Hosted by Andy Hall, the program also includes the story Scott Pingel’s tribute to Cliff Burton during “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth” and Avi Vinocur providing vocal harmonies on “All Within My Hands.”
The S&M2 Radio Special will feature “The Ecstasy of Gold,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “The Memory Remains,” “No Leaf Clover,” “Halo on Fire,” “The Unforgiven III,” “All Within My Hands,” “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth,” “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman.”