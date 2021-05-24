Metallica Monday Returns Tonight For One Night Only… Tonight at 5pm PDT
METALLICA MONDAYS RETURNS FOR ONE-NIGHT-ONLY!
In honor of All Within My Hands’ Month of Giving, we are bringing Metallica Mondays back for a special, one-night-only event!
Tune in Monday, May 24 to catch Metallica: Live in Lincoln, Nebraska – September 6, 2018, shot on the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour, including a very rare performance of “The Unforgiven III.”
The show premieres next week on YouTube and Facebook at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT. You can set a reminder now on our YouTube channel so you don’t forget and, while you’re there, you might as well subscribe too!
And just like all our #MetallicaMondays shows last year, this one will feature simultaneous fundraisers on both platforms for the All Within My Hands Month of Giving benefiting Feeding America and Direct Relief.