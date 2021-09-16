Metallica ‘Black Album’ full remaster tonight on KDUX
Tonight (Thursday) at 11pm on KDUX we’re airing the remastered 30th Anniversary edition of Metallica’s “Black Album” in its entirety.
Out now is the multi-media box set edition of Metallica’s self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album.” The massive Metallica “Deluxe Box Set” includes 14 CD’s, six LP’s, and six DVD’s among much more. The band will appear tonight on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check your local listings for stations and times.
Featuring over 24 hours of content, the new set includes the original “Black Album” remastered on 180-gram vinyl & CD, the “Sad But True” picture disc, a Live At Wembley EP, the Live In Moscow double-LP, two interview CD’s, five CD’s of demos and rough mixes, six live CD’s, and six live and behind the scenes DVD’s.
The set also includes a lyric folder, three lithos, lanyard, tour laminates, three guitar picks, and a 120-page book filled with never-before-seen photos and stories from those who were there. The collection runs just under $240.
Also released is a companion covers collection, titled, The Metallica Blacklist, which includes a whopping 53 covers by such artists as Weezer, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Darius Rucker, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Juanes, Corey Taylor, along with Miley Cyrus‘ rendition of “Nothing Else Matters,” which also features Elton John, Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.
Track Listing:
- Enter Sandman
- Sad But True
- Holier Than Thou
- The Unforgiven
- Wherever I May Roam
- Don’t Tread On Me
- Through The Never
- Nothing Else Matters
- Of Wolf and Man
- The God That Failed
- My Friend of Misery
- The Struggle Within