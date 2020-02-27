Metal Church To Release “From The Vault” April 10th
(February 21, 2020 – New York, NY) West coast metal veterans Metal Church will release From the Vault” via Rat Pak Records on April 10, 2020. This latest release is a special edition compilation album that features 14 previously unreleased tracks from the Mike Howe era, which include four newly recorded studio tracks including a redux of the band’s fan favorite classic “Conductor.” The remaining tracks are compiled from various recordings in the band’s history and include five tracks from 2018’s Damned if You Do recording sessions, three cover songs and two live tracks “Agent Green” and “Anthem to the Estranged” which was recorded at the famous Club Citta, Kawasaki, Japan on the Damned If You Do world tour. Tracks 1 through 4 were mixed and mastered by Chris “The Wizard Collier” (KXM, Whitesnake, Prong, Korn) and Tracks 5 through 14 were mixed & mastered by Kurdt Vanderhoof.
Mike Howe comments; “This album is for the fans and has some really cool unreleased tracks on it, I think metal Church fans everywhere will really enjoy it!”
Also available for pre-order is a ltd print twenty-two-page comic book “Return of the Fake Healer” featuring the artwork of mid-west comic book illustrator Andrew Owens. The comic book also comes with an additional compilation CD which features a mix of “XI” and “Damned If you Do” tracks as well as 2 previously unreleased mixes of “Killing Your Time” and “Needle & Suture”.
TRACK LISTING (DELUXE USA VERSION)
NEW STUDIO TRACKS
- Dead on the Vine
- For No Reason
- Conductor [redux]
- Above the Madness
B-SIDE TRACKS FROM THE “DAMNED IF YOU DO” SESSIONS
- Mind Thief
- Tell Lie Vision
- False Flag
- Insta Mental
- 432hz
COVER SONGS FROM THE VAULT
- Please Don’t Judas Me [NAZARETH COVER]
- Green Eyed Lady [SUGARLOAF COVER]
- Black Betty [RAM JAM COVER]
LIVE TRACKS FROM THE VAULT
- Agent Green [LIVE IN JAPAN]
- Anthem to The Estranged [LIVE IN JAPAN]
BONUS TRACKS
- “Killing Your Time” (Wizard mix) [digital and comic CD only]
16. Needle & Suture” (Metal mix) [digital and comic CD only]
- “The Enemy Mind” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]
- “The Coward” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]
Metal Church is:
Mike Howe – Vocals
Kurdt Vanderhoof – Guitars
Stet Howland – Drums
Steve Unger – Bass
Rick Van Zandt – Guitars