Metal Church singer Mike Howe dies at 55
Metal Church revealed the devastating news on their social media this afternoon the singer Mike Howe has passed away.
The post says, “It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music, Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe’s family’s privacy during this most difficult time.
Metal Church formed by former Aberdeen’s Kurdt Vanderhoof in 1980, added Mike How on lead vocal duties from after the departure of original frontman David Wayne in 1989. Howe lead the band to their most commercially successful period with the albums ‘Blessing In Disguise’ featuring the song “Badlands” which received significant airplay on MTV, as well as albums ‘The Human Factor’ and ‘Hanging in the Balance’. The band broke up in 1996 and reunited with David Wayne in later years and with another lead singer Ronny Munroe thereafter. To hard core fans delight, Mike Howe had rejoined Metal Church in 2015 and recorded news music, releasing the albums ‘XI’, ‘Damned If You Do’, The Vault’ and live album ‘Classic Live’.
Mike Howe will be missed. RIP Mike…