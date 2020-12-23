Merry Christmas from the ROCK OF THE COAST, 104.7 KDUX!
Waist up portrait of cool rock Santa roaring over red background with snow falling, copy space
Merry Christmas from Pat, Spody, Rick and Luceman! We hope you have a great Holiday.
We’ve got you covered this Holiday with some ROCKING Christmas specials. Here’s the Run Down.
Christmas Eve Thursday
6am Def Leppard All Access
7am Rolling Stones Honk Special
8am Tom Petty An American Treasure
9am Led Zeppelin at 50
2pm Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas
6pm Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas
10pm House of Hair Christmas Show
12mid House of Hair Christmas Show
Christmas Friday
6am Beatle Years
7am Get the Led Out
8am The Deep End
10am Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas
2pm Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas
6pm House of Hair Christmas Show
9pm House of Hair Christmas Show