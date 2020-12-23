      Weather Alert

Merry Christmas from the ROCK OF THE COAST, 104.7 KDUX!

Dec 22, 2020 @ 10:49pm
Waist up portrait of cool rock Santa roaring over red background with snow falling, copy space

Merry Christmas from Pat, Spody, Rick and Luceman!  We hope you have a great Holiday.

We’ve got you covered this Holiday with some ROCKING Christmas specials.  Here’s the Run Down.

Christmas Eve Thursday

6am Def Leppard All Access

7am Rolling Stones Honk Special

8am Tom Petty An American Treasure

9am Led Zeppelin at 50

2pm Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas

6pm Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas

10pm House of Hair Christmas Show

12mid House of Hair Christmas Show

Christmas Friday

6am Beatle Years

7am Get the Led Out

8am The Deep End

10am Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas

2pm Uncle Joe’s Rockin’ Christmas

6pm House of Hair Christmas Show

9pm House of Hair Christmas Show

Trending Posts
Merry Christmas from the ROCK OF THE COAST, 104.7 KDUX!