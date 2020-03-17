Many Restaurants Offer To-Go Orders
Following the announcement by Governor Jay Inslee of an emergency proclamation that mandates the immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities, many local restaurants have moved to take out orders or delivery options.
Inslee announced the two-week ban on any food or beverage service, regardless of location, that provides or allows on-site consumption.
The new orders will be in place through March 31 in response to the recent spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.
The ban does not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, although covers many other dining businesses.
The ban includes, but is not limited to:
- Restaurants
- Food courts
- Bars and taverns
- Wine, beer and spirits tasting venues
- Doughnut shops and ice cream parlors
- Coffee shops and
- Sit down airport restaurants and bars.
Take-out, delivery and drive-thru food and beverage services are not banned under the proclamation.
We have developed a list of local restaurants that have told us they plan to stay open during this two-week ban and have included online ordering options or phone numbers for the public.
We will continue to update this list as businesses report to us.
|City
|Restaurant
|Address
|Times Available
|Phone
|Website
|
|Canton Cafe
|205 S G St, Aberdeen
|4p-11p
|(390) 533-1770
|
|Aberdeen
|Chinese Village
|2409 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen
|12-8p
|(360) 533-1485
|https://www.chinesevillageaberdeen.com/
|
|Duffy’s
|1605 simpson, Aberdeen
|9a-8p
|(360) 532-3842
|https://duffysaberdeen.com
|
|El Tequilero Mexican Restaurant
|621 S. West Blvd., Aberdeen
|11a-8p
|(360) 637-8714
|
|
|Jokatsha
|320 E Wishkah st.
@ Aberdeen Bus Station
|12:30-7:30p
|(360) 209-9964
|https://www.facebook.com/Jokatsha/
|
|Game Day Sports Bar and Grill
|1017 S Boone St Ste. 56, Aberdeen
|11a-7p
|(360) 637-9649
|https://www.facebook.com/GDSportsBG
|
|La Unica Bakery
|307 S. Park St., Aberdeen
|8:30a-7p
|(360) 533-9902
|
|
|Lighthouse Drive-In
|2121 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen
|11a-8p
|(360) 533-4841
|
|
|Ocean Palace
|112 East Wishkah, Aberdeen
|11a-9p
|(360) 533-6966
|http://www.oceanpalaceaberdeen.com
|
|Sgt Brand’s BBQ
|1017 S Boone St, Suite 315, Aberdeen
|11a-7p
|(360) 591-9605
|http://www.sgtbrandsbbq.com
|
|Subway
|1029 E Wishkah st
Suite A, Aberdeen
|9a-10p
|(360) 532-5494
|
|Cosmopolis
|Brass Hub Coffeebar
|1101 1st St, Cosmopolis
|8a-1p
|(360) 589-6627
|https://brasshubcoffeebar.square.site
|
|Clark’s
|
|
|360 538 1487
|www.clarksrestaurant.com
|Hoquiam
|The Brunch 101 of Hoquiam
|716 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam
|10a-3p
|(360) 986-3093
|
|
|Deidra’s Deli
|@ Hoquiam Farmers Market
|10a-4p
|(360) 538-5880
|
|
|Dominos
|2605 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam
|10:30a-11p
|(360) 533-3500
|https://www.dominos.com
|
|Grizzly Den
|300 West Emerson Ave, Hoquiam
|10a-9:30p
|(360) 537-9840
|
|
|The Jitter House
|617 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam
|7a-2p
|(360) 589-8581
|https://thejitterhouse.com/
|
|The Place To Be
|710 J Street, Hoquiam
|12p-2a
|
|
|
|Simpson Avenue Bar and Grill
|825 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam
|7a-8p
|(360) 533-8907
|https://simpsonavebarandgrill.com
|Elma
|Miller House
|220 W. Young St, Elma
|11a-4p
|(360) 482-4868
|https://www.millerhouseelma.com/
|
|Smitty’s In&Out
|1424 w main st, Elma
|10:30a-10p
|(360) 482-2912
|
|McCleary
|Rain Country Restaurant
|124 W. Simpson Ave., McCleary
|10a-3p
|(360) 495-3600
|
|Montesano
|All Wrapped Up! Espresso/Bakery
|110 E Pioneer, Montesano
|6:30-4p
|(360) 249-6694
|
|
|Montesano Community Center
|314 S Main Street, Montesano
|11a-1p
|(360) 964-4143
|
|
|Organics 101 Market Deli & Juice Bar
|316 S MAIN ST, Montesano
|8a-7p
|(360) 249-8371
|https://www.organics101market.com
|
|Pub Monte
|16 W Marcy Street,
Montesano
|5-7pm
|(360) 968-3976
|
|Oakville
|
|
|
|
|
|Ocean Shores
|Bennett’s Fish Shack
|105 W. Chance a la Mer, Ocean Shores
|11a-8p
|(360) 289-2847
|https://www.bennettsfishshacks.com
|
|Dugan’s Pizza
|690 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores
|11a-9p
|(360) 289-2330
|https://www.duganspizza.com/
|
|Fat Martys
|185 west chance a la mer nw, Ocean Shores
|12p-7p
|(562) 618-1285
|
|
|Ocean Beach Roasters & Bistro
|841 Point Brown Ave, Ocean Shores
|9a-3p
|(360) 289-3100
|http://www.oceanbeachroastersbistro.com
|Westport
|Aloha Alabama BBQ
|2309 Westhaven Dr, Westport
|11am – 8pm
|(360) 268-7299
|www.alohaalabama.com
|
|Blue Buoy Restaurant
|2323 Westhaven Drive,
Westport
|8a-2p
|(360) 268-7065
|https://m.facebook.com/bluebuoyrestaurant/
|
|Hearty Galley
|2411 N Nyhus St, Westport
|9a-7p
|(360) 268-0909
|
|
|Knotty Pine
|201 E Dock St, Westport
|11-7
|(360) 268-0591
|
|
|Mermaid Deli
|200 E Patterson, Westport
|11a-7p
|(360) 612-0435
|
|
|Subway
|794 state rt 105,
Westport
|6a-10p
|(360) 268-0919
|
|Grays Harbor County
|Dino’s Pizza & Grill
|6080 US HWY 101, Amanda Park
|12-9p
|(360) 288-0555
|
|
|Local Bar & Grill
|2183 State Route 105, Grayland
|11a-7p
|(360) 267-5071
|
|
|Quinault Internet Cafe
|6094 US HWY 101
Amanda park
|7:30 am-3:30 pm
|(360) 288-0571
|
