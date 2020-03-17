      Weather Alert

Many Restaurants Offer To-Go Orders

Mar 17, 2020 @ 6:32am

Following the announcement by Governor Jay Inslee of an emergency proclamation that mandates the immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities, many local restaurants have moved to take out orders or delivery options.

Inslee announced the two-week ban on any food or beverage service, regardless of location, that provides or allows on-site consumption.

The new orders will be in place through March 31 in response to the recent spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.

The ban does not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, although covers many other dining businesses.

The ban includes, but is not limited to:

  • Restaurants
  • Food courts
  • Bars and taverns
  • Wine, beer and spirits tasting venues
  • Doughnut shops and ice cream parlors
  • Coffee shops and
  • Sit down airport restaurants and bars.

Take-out, delivery and drive-thru food and beverage services are not banned under the proclamation.

We have developed a list of local restaurants that have told us they plan to stay open during this two-week ban and have included online ordering options or phone numbers for the public.

We will continue to update this list as businesses report to us.

 

City Restaurant Address Times Available Phone Website
Canton Cafe 205 S G St, Aberdeen 4p-11p (390) 533-1770
Aberdeen Chinese Village 2409 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen 12-8p (360) 533-1485 https://www.chinesevillageaberdeen.com/
Duffy’s 1605 simpson, Aberdeen 9a-8p (360) 532-3842 https://duffysaberdeen.com
El Tequilero Mexican Restaurant 621 S. West Blvd., Aberdeen 11a-8p (360) 637-8714
Jokatsha 320 E Wishkah st.

@ Aberdeen Bus Station

 12:30-7:30p (360) 209-9964 https://www.facebook.com/Jokatsha/
Game Day Sports Bar and Grill 1017 S Boone St Ste. 56, Aberdeen 11a-7p (360) 637-9649 https://www.facebook.com/GDSportsBG
La Unica Bakery 307 S. Park St., Aberdeen 8:30a-7p (360) 533-9902
Lighthouse Drive-In 2121 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen 11a-8p (360) 533-4841
Ocean Palace 112 East Wishkah, Aberdeen 11a-9p (360) 533-6966 http://www.oceanpalaceaberdeen.com
Sgt Brand’s BBQ 1017 S Boone St, Suite 315, Aberdeen 11a-7p (360) 591-9605 http://www.sgtbrandsbbq.com
Subway 1029 E Wishkah st

Suite A, Aberdeen

 9a-10p (360) 532-5494
Cosmopolis Brass Hub Coffeebar 1101 1st St, Cosmopolis 8a-1p (360) 589-6627 https://brasshubcoffeebar.square.site
Clark’s 360 538 1487 www.clarksrestaurant.com
Hoquiam The Brunch 101 of Hoquiam 716 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam 10a-3p (360) 986-3093
Deidra’s Deli @ Hoquiam Farmers Market 10a-4p (360) 538-5880
Dominos 2605 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam 10:30a-11p (360) 533-3500 https://www.dominos.com
Grizzly Den 300 West Emerson Ave, Hoquiam 10a-9:30p (360) 537-9840
The Jitter House 617 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam 7a-2p (360) 589-8581 https://thejitterhouse.com/
The Place To Be 710 J Street, Hoquiam 12p-2a
Simpson Avenue Bar and Grill 825 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam 7a-8p (360) 533-8907 https://simpsonavebarandgrill.com
Elma Miller House 220 W. Young St, Elma 11a-4p (360) 482-4868 https://www.millerhouseelma.com/
Smitty’s In&Out 1424 w main st, Elma 10:30a-10p (360) 482-2912
McCleary Rain Country Restaurant 124 W. Simpson Ave., McCleary 10a-3p (360) 495-3600
Montesano All Wrapped Up! Espresso/Bakery 110 E Pioneer, Montesano 6:30-4p (360) 249-6694
Montesano Community Center 314 S Main Street, Montesano 11a-1p (360) 964-4143
Organics 101 Market Deli & Juice Bar 316 S MAIN ST, Montesano 8a-7p (360) 249-8371 https://www.organics101market.com
Pub Monte 16 W Marcy Street,

Montesano

 5-7pm (360) 968-3976
Oakville
Ocean Shores Bennett’s Fish Shack 105 W. Chance a la Mer, Ocean Shores 11a-8p (360) 289-2847 https://www.bennettsfishshacks.com
Dugan’s Pizza 690 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores 11a-9p (360) 289-2330 https://www.duganspizza.com/
Fat Martys 185 west chance a la mer nw, Ocean Shores 12p-7p (562) 618-1285
Ocean Beach Roasters & Bistro 841 Point Brown Ave, Ocean Shores 9a-3p (360) 289-3100 http://www.oceanbeachroastersbistro.com
Westport Aloha Alabama BBQ 2309 Westhaven Dr, Westport 11am – 8pm (360) 268-7299 www.alohaalabama.com
Blue Buoy Restaurant 2323 Westhaven Drive, 

Westport

 8a-2p (360) 268-7065 https://m.facebook.com/bluebuoyrestaurant/
Hearty Galley 2411 N Nyhus St, Westport 9a-7p (360) 268-0909
Knotty Pine 201 E Dock St, Westport 11-7 (360) 268-0591
Mermaid Deli 200 E Patterson, Westport 11a-7p (360) 612-0435
Subway 794 state rt 105, 

Westport

 6a-10p (360) 268-0919
Grays Harbor County Dino’s Pizza & Grill 6080 US HWY 101, Amanda Park 12-9p (360) 288-0555
Local Bar & Grill 2183 State Route 105, Grayland 11a-7p (360) 267-5071
Quinault Internet Cafe 6094 US HWY 101

Amanda park

 7:30 am-3:30 pm (360) 288-0571

 

For the most updated list, visit KXRO.com

 

