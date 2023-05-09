104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

Mammoth WVH – Like A Pastime (lyric video)

May 9, 2023 7:19AM PDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH has just released the lyric video for “Like A Pastime” from its upcoming second album, Mammoth 2, which drops on August 4th.

Blabbermouth quoted Van Halen describing “Like A Pastime” by explaining, “It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancée what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album.”

Mammoth WVH next performs on May 19th in support of Metallica in Paris, France at Stade de France.

Recently Played

RefugeeTom Petty & The Heartbreakers
11:43am
Rock N Roll All Nite (live)Kiss
11:40am
Armageddon ItDef Leppard
11:30am
Crumblin DownJohn Mellencamp
11:26am
RedSammy Hagar
11:17am
View Full Playlist