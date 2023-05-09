Mammoth WVH – Like A Pastime (lyric video)

Source: YouTube

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH has just released the lyric video for “Like A Pastime” from its upcoming second album, Mammoth 2, which drops on August 4th.

Blabbermouth quoted Van Halen describing “Like A Pastime” by explaining, “It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancée what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album.”

Mammoth WVH next performs on May 19th in support of Metallica in Paris, France at Stade de France.