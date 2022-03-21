Lynyrd Skynyrd To Rock Wa. State Fair Sept. 25

Lynyrd Skynyrd is heading back on the road and has announced the first 14-dates to their 2022 “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour.” They’ll be closing out the Washington State Fair in Puylauup September 25th. Skynyrd will kick things off on April 9th in Scottsdale, Arizona at Westworld for Arizona Bike Week and will stay on the road through September 25th.
Get your ticket info here! Your KDUX pre-sale password: radio
Pre-sales: Wednesday, March 23, 10:00 a.m. thru Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m.
On sale: Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m.
Opening for Skynyrd will be former-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, the Outlaws, the Devon Allman Project, and the Marshall Tucker Band, who’ll alternate the opening spot in varying combinations. No word whether sole founding member, guitarist Gary Rossington, will be joining Skynyrd on the road after being sidelined by emergency heart surgery last year.
Frontman Johnny Van Zant is proud that the best of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music has always seemed to defy genres.