Lynyrd Skynyrd & 38 Special Tonight @ 9 in the #LockdownRockdown
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Rickey Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Michael Cartellone, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
We’ve got a couple of great live shows tonight in the KDUX #LockdownRockdown! We’re celebrating Donnie Van Zants birthday today with a show recorded in 1986 in Nashville. Then we’ll head to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta for Lynyrd Skynyrd recorded live in 1997. Join us at 9 tonight on 104.7 KDUX for this awesome Southern Rock twin bill!