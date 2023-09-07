Loggers’ Playday Court Visit KDUX

104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

September 7, 2023 2:24PM PDT
Queen Page Shope with Princesses Faith Prosch and Kayte Sauer. The 2023 Loggers Playday Court .

The Olympic Stadium will be buzzing with tradition this Saturday for the 59th annual Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday! The annual logging competition and celebration draws not only harborites but tourists as well! Thousands are expected to enjoy one of the last great logging shows in the Northwest. Local and professional competitors will compete for cash and prizes in events like the Ax Throw, Speed Climb and Ma and Pa bucking. The fun gets underway early Saturday morning with the pancake breakfast as well as the ever popular Hoquiam Elks Parade. See the schedule of events below:

6:00am – Pancake Breakfast at the Our Lady of Good Hope Church

7:00am – Time Trials at Olympic Stadium

8:00am – Binder Throwing at Olympic Stadium

12:00pm – Hoquiam Elks Grand Parade in Downtown Hoquiam

2:00pm – Hoquiam Lions Club Salmon Bake at Washington School

6:00pm – Logging Show at Olympic Stadium

10:00pm – Dance music after the show with music by The Six

 

