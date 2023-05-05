104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

Live Nation Is Bringing Back $25 Ticket Week

May 5, 2023 2:17PM PDT
Live Nation is bringing back Concert Week! They’re offering $25 “ALL-IN” tickets for 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists across North America.  It goes from Wednesday, May 10th through Tuesday the 16th.

The Artists will include Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, Janet JacksonFall Out BoyMaroon 5Shania TwainGarbageGhostP!nk, Boy George & Culture ClubKeith UrbanSnoop Dogg and Wiz KhalifaDef Leppard Motley CrueLL Cool JLuke BryanManeskinLouis TomlinsonMiranda LambertWu-Tang Clan and Nas and more.

Buy Your tickets HERE!

Also listen to win your tickets on 104.7 KDUX the “Rock of the Coast”!

