Led Zeppelin Doc Gets Standing Ovation
Jimmy Page revealed the new Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary received a 10-minute standing ovation during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
The legendary guitarist posted on Facebook, “There was a 10-minute standing ovation before a word was said. The audience bestowed such affection before the viewing it was quite overwhelming. As the film progressed the enthusiasm intensified and certain sequences were followed by applause. The audience were really connected and it was interesting to witness the communication and enthusiasm the event and the film were generating. After the closing credits, the audience rose to their feet and gave us another standing ovation, a thank you that I can’t convey in words, but boy did I feel it.”
An official release date for the band sanctioned doc is said to be coming soon.
